Doorstep conman targets elderly Bourne resident

A man claiming he needed money to pay a removal company attempted to con an elderly Bourne resident this afternoon (Wednesday, August 16).

Around 3pm today, the man called on a female resident of Exeter Gardens, asking for £90.

He claimed he’d just moved in and needed the money to pay a removal company.

He is described as white, 6ft, of slim build, in his early 30s with short brown hair.

Police have asked residents to be aware of this scam and advise your older family members this incident has happened in the area.