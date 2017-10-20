Donington woman stored BB gun in case she had ‘trouble with men’

A Donington woman told police she was carrying a BB gun for protection in case she ‘had trouble with men on the streets’, a court has been told.

Sarah Hall (42), of Arnhem Way, admitted possessing an unloaded air weapon in a public place when she appeared before magistrates in Boston.

Prosecuting, Jim Clare said that on September 20, police were called to Northorpe Road in Donington after a report that a woman was carrying a hand gun in her handbag.

He said they found her walking there and she was told to put her bag down, which she did.

When they searched the bag they found what at first they thought was a genuine firearm but which turned out to be an unloaded BB gun.

She told them she carried it in case she ‘had trouble with men on the streets’ and that she would ‘wave it at them’.

Mitigating, Carrie Simpson said Hall did not realise how serious the offence was.

She said she had kept the gun in her handbag because she was living on the streets at the time with four children and had experienced threats of rape and assault.

Ms Simpson said Hall now had housing and her partner started work next week.

The magistrates fined Hall £80 and ordered her to pay £115 in costs and charges.