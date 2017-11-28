Donington traders join forces to stage first Christmas fair

Donington Market Place was filled with festive fun on Sunday as traders and volunteers joined staged a new Christmas Fair.

Businesses laid on seasonal, food including the Black Bull pub which served turkey, stuffing and cranberry baps, there was music from a Christmas ensemble and around 10 stalls were set up in Market Place.

Children had fun having their faces painted at hairdressers Vanity Fair. Among charities raising money was Central German Shepherd Rescue and members Anne Kozak and Bev Chamerlain were there with Destiny, a dog who touched Guardian readers hearts two years ago when her life was saved along with that of her puppy, Remo.

The event was also supported by Donington’s retained firefighters and LIVES.

District and parish councillor Jane King, who helped with the event, said there was a good turnout from the public and it’s likely there will be another event next year.

She said: “A lot of our shopkeepers do go the extra mile for the village.”

