Donington to have its big fireworks night on November 3

Community group IDEA will hold their fireworks night at Donington Community Centre on Friday, November 3.

Gates at the Town Dam Lane centre will open at 6pm and the fireworks start at 7pm.

The fireworks are sponsored by G B Alarms and will be set off by the local fire service.

Refreshments, including hot food, will be available in the hall.

Admission is £5 for adults and accompanied children under 16 are admitted free.