Donington pre-school asks ‘who would steal from our children?’

Bosses and staff at a Donington pre-school are fuming over the theft of pumpkins donated to provide treats for toddlers.

The pumpkins were inside a crate in the garden at Little Pickles, in Malting Lane, and a thief made off with around 15 of them on Sunday night ... leaving behind just one.

Pre-school staff are now asking “who would steal from children?”

Manager and co-owner Dawn Parker said the pumpkins were grown and donated to Little Pickles by ex-farmer Steve Hartfil and the pre-school was gradually selling them to parents, putting the money aside to buy Halloween treats for the youngsters.

“We are quite mad about it,” said Dawn. “It’s a bit of a sad world when you are trying to raise money for children.”

The pre-school has 40 children on its roll and aged two-four years they are too young to understand.

But parents have been saddened to hear about the theft.

Dawn said one parent saw the near empty crate and commented they had “sold all the pumpkins” but staff had to break the news about them being stolen.

Luckily for Little Pickles, Steve has donated some more pumpkins but they are being stored at a secret location.

“We can’t leave them at the front of the building,” said Dawn.

Dawn said a car was seen outside the pre-school at about 11.40pm on Sunday.

She said a resident watched as the driver “shot off really quickly” down Malting Lane after apparently being disturbed.

But Dawn said there was no definite evidence to link the car to the theft.

The pumpkins donated by Steve are described as “yellowy in colour”, rather than the normal orange ones, and they’re very large with a rough skin.

Anyone with information can call police on 101.

