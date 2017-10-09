Donington Parish Council in plea for freeze on building new homes

The parish council is calling for a halt on planning consents for new homes in Donington because there are too few services to support residents.

Villagers go to Swineshead to see a doctor or head to A&E if they can’t get in, while parents hop in their cars to take children to schools elsewhere – despite the village having primary and high schools.

The parish council wants to see the lack of infrastructure taken into account when planning applications are considered.

Coun Mark Rollinson said: “Quite a while ago, it was all about sustainable development.”

He said, given Donington’s lack of infrastructure, he would argue new homes in the village are unsustainable.

“There’s no strategic approach,” he said.

Chairman Coun Arthur Baldwin said: “I think we have got enough proposed plans in force, without considering anything else, and I think we should just put on hold any new plans that are coming.

“I appreciate central Government keeps saying we have got to build houses but they want to get out of their foggy city and get in the real world.”

He said there is no wonder A&E is “clogging up” because people who can’t get to see a doctor are heading to A&E instead.

• One of the latest applications is from Ashwood Homes to build 81 homes off Town Dam Lane, but a decision has been deferred by the district council.

