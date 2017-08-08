Search

Donington Parish Council checking out sites for 30mph signs

Library picture: Donington news.
Donington Parish Council is trying to find suitable spots for 30mph speed awareness signs.

Parish clerk Diane Fairweather explained there aren’t enough lampposts on the correct side of the road for traffic entering from Quadring and the council needs consent to attach them to telegraph poles.

