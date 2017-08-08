Donington Parish Council checking out sites for 30mph signs

Donington Parish Council is trying to find suitable spots for 30mph speed awareness signs.
Parish clerk Diane Fairweather explained there aren’t enough lampposts on the correct side of the road for traffic entering from Quadring and the council needs consent to attach them to telegraph poles.
Previously ...
Donington councillors in call for pothole repairs on A52
Also from our website today ...
Pavement parking and no room for buses on our estate roads
PE postcode is one of the luckiest in the country for Lottery millionaires
Almost Done!
Registering with Spalding Guardian means you're ok with our terms and conditions.