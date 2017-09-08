Donington Parish Council backs coffee shop plan

Parish councillors welcomed a new plan to change the use of Unit 3, 22a Market Place, Donington, to a coffee shop and sandwich bar.

Coun Jane Stanley told the parish council: “I think it would be a good thing, wouldn’t it?”

A planning application to change the use of the premises was submitted to South Holland District Council by Sharon Welsh.

