Donington mum Emma is the face of slimming nationwide

A Donington mum is the poster girl for a national campaign for people to lose weight and eat healthily.

Emma Scarborough (38) and her daughter Isabelle both feature on leaflets, posters, banners and in newspaper adverts for Slimming World seen by thousands of people in the UK.

After losing 4st in just eight months at a slimming group in the village three year ago, mum-of-five Emma went on to train as a consultant and now manages a team of consultants across Lincolnshire.

Emma said: “As a child, I’d always been chubby so I just thought of it as my sort of family inheritance.

“I struggled with my weight when I was in my teens and into adulthood as well.

“Having five children gave me the excuse to eat what I wanted and so my weight grew with my family.

ROLE MODELS: Emma Scarborough with Slimming World founder Margaret Miles-Bramwell.

“It took me a while to work up the courage to walk through the door of my local slimming group after a friend had recommended Slimming World to me.

“But when I did, I found the most wonderful, welcoming reception which felt like a real lifeline.”

Emma’s passion for “inspiring people to achieve their weight loss dreams” has even extended to organising an annual Race for Life event in Donington which has raised close to £6,000 in the last three years for Cancer Research UK.

She said: “I’m so pleased with how much we raise for Cancer Research UK each year and I think that the Race for Life event shows people just how motivating being part of a slimming group like ours can be.

Many of my members in Donington wouldn’t have dreamed of even wearing a pair of trainers before they lost weight and it’s all thanks to the amazing support they give each other within the group Emma Scarborough of Donington

“Many of my members in Donington wouldn’t have dreamed of even wearing a pair of trainers before they lost weight and it’s all thanks to the amazing support they give each other within the group.

“This has helped them to lose weight by eating more healthily and building their confidence by finding more energy to move more each day.

“I feel so honoured that my story is inspiring people to achieve their weight loss dreams at Slimming World.”

Donington slimming ambassador Emma Scarborough has been given the chance to tell her story of how she lost 4st in eight months as part of a national campaign.

Emma was given supermodel treatment by Slimming World, the UK and Ireland-wide weight loss group started by miner’s daughter and former secretary Margaret Miles-Bramwell in 1969.

“When I look at the photographs of myself, I still can’t believe it’s me and it’s amazing,” Emma said.

“To have Isabelle with me as well just made it more magical.

“But I couldn’t have done it without my group and the support from them is everything to me.

“I’ve made lifelong friends, friends who still support me even now all these years after joining Slimming World.

“They are all fantastic role models to their friends and families, showing them the best way to live lives, along with how to be fit and healthy as well.”