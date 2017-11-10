Donington, Kirton and Swineshead help spread word on pancreatic cancer

A Donington community centre is teaming up with health centres in Kirton and Swineshead to spread the word about pancreatic cancer.

The Ruby Hunt Centre, opposite Donington’s St Mary and the Holy Rood Church, has set up an information table to mark Pancreatic Cancer Awareness month.

Margaret Kenworthy, centre manager, said: “It’s a very busy centre where many people come and go so they can pop something in the collection box to support Pancreatic Cancer Awareness month.”

A similar campaign to help raise awareness of pancreatic cancer, the fifth most common form of the disease in the UK, according to the charity Cancer Research.

Information tables can also be found at Swineshead and Kirton Medical Centres, while both St Peter and St Paul’s Church, Kirton, and the village’s medical centre will be shining a purple light during the month of November.

The church is having a coffee morning on Saturday from 10am until 12.30pm for Pancreatic Cancer Action and Action for Noel.

