Donington IDEA group burdened by costs

A community group in Donington is being burdened by the £1,500 cost for its annual audit.

IDEA (Improving the Donington Environment for All) member and parish councillor David Hawkins said the group’s yearly intake is only about £1,000.

He said: “At the moment, because of the state of the finances, we are having people using their own facilities and their own money to advertise (events) and things like that.”

Councillors suggested IDEA’s completed books could be included in the parish council audit.

From our website today ...

Donington councillors in call for pothole repairs on A52

Donington Parish Council checking out sites for 30mph signs

Donington councillors oppose homes plan