Donington homes plan: where will kids go to school?

A district councillor is worried about a lack of school places and medical services with the prospect of 81 new homes being built in Donington.

Holbeach company Ashwood Homes is seeking planning consent to build the houses with associated garages, roads and sewers on agricultural land bordered by the A152 main road, Town Dam Lane and Flinders Founders Teen Park.

Ward councillor Jane King said: “While I agree that people need homes I am also very aware of the pressure on the schools in Donington.

“Both the high school and primary are at capacity and I’m sure people would want to live in a village where their children can go to school, unless they go to high schools or grammar schools in Spalding or Boston. We have no doctors or dentist in the village.

“There are some issues with the sewerage system on Maltings Lane from the development along there and there are concerns that this may add more problems.”

In a design and access statement submitted with the plans, the developers say it will be an “attractive scheme providing a secure environment for future residents”.

The proposed mix is 22 two-bed, 38 three-bed, 16 four-bed and five five-bed.

