Donington family raise £2,000-plus for hospital heroes

Sunday was a big day for premature baby Carter Beasley as his family raised money for the hospital heroes who saved his life.

Carter, now aged six months, had his christening at Donington church and then went with mum and dad, Lucy and Dan, to their fundraising event at Donington Community Centre.

The couple had hoped to raise £1,000 for Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital and Nottingham City Hospital, but more than doubled that by collecting £2,208.30.

The Co-op contributed a little over £600 from a raffle.

A signed Chelsea football shirt auctioned at the family’s fun day went under the hammer for £170 and a signed Chelsea football raised £50.

Lucy (24) said: “To get more than double what we were hoping for is amazing.”

The couple have thanked everyone who supported the event, including the generous people who donated prizes for the raffle.

Carter was born when Lucy was in her 26th week of pregnancy. He weighed less than a bag of sugar and could fit into the palms of two cupped hands.

He now weighs a healthy 11 lbs and Lucy loves his “cheeky little smile”.

She says: “He’s doing well, bless him.”

The family has another special day on Sunday as Dan celebrates his 26th birthday.

