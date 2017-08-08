Donington councillors oppose homes plan

Have your say

Donington parish councillors are objecting to plans for seven homes in a field off Market Place.

Councillors believe it will be over development of the site if the application from Boston firm Tidy Rentals is allowed to go ahead.

We previously reported that Joy Albans believes her 200-year-old Georgian property fronting the site could suffer “possible damage” during building work.

• Councillors backed plans for a new classroom at the primary school.

