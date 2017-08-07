Donington coffee shop bid

Have your say

Donington could have a new sandwich bar and coffee shop in the heart of the village if planning consent is given.

A change of use planning application for a retail shop, Unit 3 at 22a Market Place, has been submitted to South Holland District Council by Mrs S Welsh, of Bicker.

No further details are known at this stage.

