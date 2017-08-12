Donington churchyard grass killed by mystery sprayer

Have your say

Baffled parish councillors in Donington are trying to find out who sprayed weed killer around graves in the churchyard, killing off large patches of grass.

Contractor Andrew Doughty, who maintains the churchyard and cemeteries in the village, highlighted the problem, saying damage areas extended 12-14 inches from the gravestones.

Weed killer has destroyed grass around graves in Donington churchyard. SG040817-115TW

He said: “It is going to take a long time to recover.”

Mr Doughty said the grave sides were already neatly trimmed and there was no need for anyone to spray weed killer.

He said: “I just find it a bit invasive that somebody’s decided to take it upon themselves to do this.”

Mr Doughty said he was worried people might think he was to blame – as his van is usually parked outside – and warned of “all sorts of problems” if the chemical got into the water course.

“It’s potentially damaging to my business,” he said. “It’s not ideal.”

Mr Doughty said he will re-seed the damaged areas.

Parish council chairman Arthur Baldwin told him: “It will be minuted so if we get any complaints you’re in the clear.

“We are very pleased with the job that you are doing, it’s very tidy.”

Parish clerk Diane Fairweather said: “If the parish council are paying for the maintenance, they (whoever sprayed) should be speaking to us before they do that.”

