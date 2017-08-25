Donations will improve life for plucky George (5)

Five-year-old George Hall visited Tydd St Giles Golf Club to collect money donated to buy him waterproof hearing aids.

George, who was with parents Susie and William, has several medical complications and needs to swim to help muscle development.

However, he can’t hear without his hearing aids, hence the need for the donations.

Money came from Bulley & Davey accountants (£320 from golf day), Wisbech Sunshine Club (£200) and Tydd St Giles Golf Club (£1,000).

• Our picture shows George and mum Susie receiving cheques from John Anker of Wisbech Sunshine Club and Tydd St Giles Golf Club captain Vinny Day.