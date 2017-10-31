Donation boosts Spalding youth footy coaching scheme

Spalding Round Table has gifted the town’s youth football club £815 as a thank you after 15 of its adult members pulled pints at its beer festival back in May.

Spalding United Youth Football Club put the money towards the training of more FA qualified coaches.

The club was already embarking on the town’s first FA youth coaching course and with the extra funds were able to enrol another five coaches .

Our photo shows Round Table members meeting the tutor and students on the final day of the course.