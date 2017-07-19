Don’t Panic! Forties weekend returning to Spalding

Have your say

The era of World War Two, big bands and ration books will be spectacularly brought back to life at Ayscoughfee Hall Museum and Gardens.

The historic Spalding venue is hosting a 1940s Weekend on Saturday and Sunday, August 12 and 13.

Jointly organised by South Holland District Council and the Spalding Memorial Parade, this nostalgic annual event has previously attracted over 5,000 visitors and another big turnout is expected.

Coun Gary Taylor, South Holland District Council’s portfolio holder for community, said: “The 1940s Weekend always proves popular and attracts visitors of all ages from across the district and further afield.

“The event has a fun, welcoming atmosphere and provides two days of enjoyable activities.

“On a poignant note, it also gives people a chance to remember those who fought in the war.”

The event will feature memorabilia displays, re-enactors, demonstrations, vintage stalls, period vehicles, live music and dancing plus spectacular Battle of Britain Memorial Flight fly-pasts on both days (Saturday: Hurricane and Spitfire, Sunday: Lancaster).

Cherie Lawrence is returning to sing several 40s favourites and Boston Jive will also be will be joining the festivities.

Visitors are invited to get into the 40s spirit by dressing in period clothes and enjoying a dance on the lawns. Younger guests can enjoy making crafts.

The event takes place between 10.30am and 4pm on both days and admission is free.

For more information visit www.ayscoughfee.org, phone 01775 764555, or email museum@sholland.gov.uk

On the Sunday, the event will culminate in the annual VJ Day parade, paying tribute to those who have served their country, from 2.30pm in The Peace Gardens.

Follow SHDC’s Facebook and Twitter accounts over the coming weeks for further event announcements and fly-past times.