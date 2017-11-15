Don’t forget to ‘Bag it Bin it’

Irresponsible dog owners are being reminded to clean up after their pets as part of a campaign by South Holland District Council to crackdown on dog fouling.

Earlier this year, the authority launched the ‘Bag it Bin it’ campaign, targeting areas that have received high reports of dog fouling.

New assistant environmental protection officer Oliver Abrams will be continuing to promote the initiative as part of his dog warden duties.

The Council’s environmental protection team is keen to remind people of the campaign, as dog fouling reports traditionally increase in the winter months with evenings getting darker.

Coun Anthony Casson, South Holland District Council’s portfolio holder for public protection, said: “The issue of dog fouling in the district concerns residents and is something we are continually looking to tackle.

“Whilst we realise that the majority of dog owners are responsible, with the nights currently drawing in a minority may feel they can get away with letting their pets foul under the cover of darkness.

“Bag it Bin it is all about raising awareness of the need for dog owners to act responsibly and properly dispose of their pet’s mess.

“We would also like to remind dog owners that by not cleaning up mess, they could be hit hard in the pocket.”

Anyone who does not clear up their dog’s mess may be committing an offence under the Dogs (Fouling of Land) Act 1996 and the Environmental Protection Act 1990 and can be liable to a maximum penalty of £1,000.

Dog owners are advised to take plastic bags with them on walks and dispose of them in any red dog bin or litter bin; or indeed take them home to put in their own refuse bin.

Residents can also report dog fouling in the district to the council online at www.sholland.gov.uk or by calling 01775 761761.