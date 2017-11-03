Domestic abuse project in Lincolnshire gets £1.4million boost from the Government

An innovative project to tackle domestic abuse throughout South Holland and the Deepings has been awarded a £1.4million grant by the Home Office.

The pilot programme, run jointly with Sussex Police, was successful in getting funding after a joint bid by the Police and Crime Commissioner’s (PCC) office and Lincolnshire Police.

Sarah Norburn, Lincolnshire's Police's Domestic Abuse Coordinator. Photo by John Fieldhouse. MMRP-JW180614.

Part of PCC Marc Jones’s emerging Victims’ Strategy, the project aims to support communities, friends and families in identifying abusers so that agencies can intervene at an early stage.

Mr Jones said: “Domestic abuse is a horrible crime that creates deep scars in our communities and we must do everything we can to recognize it early, deal with it quickly and prevent re-offending.

“This project aims to do just that and I am delighted that Lincolnshire’s project has received the backing it deserves and needs.”

“This Home Office funding is testament to the commitment and innovative thinking that we are fostering here in Lincolnshire.

Domestic abuse is a horrible crime that creates deep scars in our communities and we must do everything we can to recognize it early, deal with it quickly and prevent re-offending Marc Jones, Police and Crime Commissioner for Lincolnshire

The project, to be delivered over the next three years in partnership with charities like Women’s Aid and Respect, will also provide training for police officers, social workers and teachers to recognise and respond safely when they come into contact with offenders.

Some of the cash will also pay for specialist one-to-one services to help change abusers’ behaviour, particularly those who have not yet been convicted of a crime but are at high risk of causing serious harm.

Sarah Norburn, domestic abuse co-ordinator for Lincolnshire Police, said: “Tackling domestic abuse is a high priority for the force so we are pleased that the project has been successful in securing funding and we are keen to get to work on delivering it.

“This ground-breaking project will reinforce the work we are already doing and ensure we work together at both local and national level.”

Mystery surrounds how popular teacher Bernice met her death

Rosie raises Refuge reserves by £315 in half-marathon run

Invitation to help create a new victims’ policy for Lincolnshire