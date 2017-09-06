Domenique hits the small screen with Kevin Bacon

An television advert featuring Spalding-born actress Domenique Fragale is currently being screened.

Domenique (23), whose parents still live in Spalding, plays the role of an air hostess alongside passenger Kevin Bacon in the advert for mobile phone company EE to promote its new Apple Music service.

Domenique graduated from The Arts Educational Schools, London, with a degree in Acting for Film, Television and Theatre. She now lives between London and Los Angeles.

The former Spalding High School pupil also works for The Princess Diana Award Against Bullying on anti-bullying and gun crime and raises money raising money for The Leukemia Foundation.