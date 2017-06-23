Dogs of all shapes and sizes at special show

Guide Dogs for the Blind hosted a ‘successful and enjoyable’ dog show at Ayscoughfee Hall gardens in Spalding.

The event consisted of an agility ring for the dogs which ran all day, as well as many different categories.

Lily Prudham with best puppy Autumn. SG100617-172TW

They also had their own stall, which included local working guide dogs and retired dog Nana. This raised £173.

Run by the Canine Classroom, the dog show itself started at 1pm, with the judges from Alder vets helping to decide on winners for each class.

Elizabeth Roberts from Guide Dogs for the Blind, who helped to organise the event, said: “The day was very successful and very enjoyable.”

She added that they would host the event again and they are thankful for everyone that turned up.

Other organisers and Guide Dogs for the Blind volunteers included Christine Gosling, Angie Issitt and Kelly Hodson.