Dog stolen in Bourne and later abandoned in Spalding

Police are appealing for witnesses after a lurcher dog was stolen from kennels in Bourne and later found abandoned in Spalding.

It was taken from kennels on Spalding Road, Bourne, some time between 6pm and 10pm on Friday, January 13 and later found abandoned in the Hawthorne Bank area of Spalding.

If you travelled in either of these areas around the specified times or saw any suspicious vehicles parked up near the extremely tall conifers, or near Barnes Drove junction on Spalding Road, Bourne, police would like to hear from you.

Call the non-emergency number 101, quoting incident 79 of January 13 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on Freephone 0800 555111.