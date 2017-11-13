Documents discovered showing those who served in WWII from Sutton St James

Have your say

These records show the names of men and women who served in World War II from Sutton St James.

They were brought in by reader Neville Woodthorpe. He found them while sorting through bits and pieces at home while looking for an old photo of his daughter.

The names were listed inside two four-page booklets for welcome home dinners at the church hall in Sutton St James on April 30th, 1946 and January 27, 1947.

Neville said: “They belonged to my mother (Dorothy).

“She was president of Sutton St James Women’s Institute for a time, although I do not know if she was president at that particular time, and they put on welcome home dinners for people who served in World War II.

“She kept them (the booklets) as souvenirs.”

The papers detail where people served, dates, and which of the armed forces they served for in the war which lasted from 1939-1946.

Neville (80), still lives in Sutton St James and worked in agriculture before retiring.

He said: “I came across them and thought they ought not to be in a drawer.”

