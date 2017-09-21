DO IT FOR THE DOGS! How to donate to our Jerry Green Dog Rescue appeal

Jerry Green Dog Rescue doesn’t receive any official funding or lottery money and relies on its supporters and public generosity.

We are looking to provide the first kennel - costing £4,000 - for the shelter’s £200,000 refurbishment programme.

And Mrs Moore from Holbeach has got us started in style with a wonderful £200 gift. Thank you!

Each individual kennel will cost about £4,000, then there is the cost of renovation.

The centre hopes to raise the total £200,000 by the end of next year and complete the project in 2019.

HOW TO DONATE:

• ONLINE via JustGiving - at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/do-it-for-the-dogs

• By TEXT - simply text DOGX88£5 to 70070 to donate £5. (Or DOGX88£2 for £2; DOGX88£10 to give £10 etc).

• By CASH or CHEQUE at the Spalding Guardian and Lincolnshire Free Press, Priory House, The Crescent, Spalding, Lincolnshire, PE11 1AB. Please make cheques payable to ‘Jerry Green Dog Rescue.’

• Via PAYPAL to (fundraising@jerrygreendogs.org.uk)

