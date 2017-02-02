“Divorced” parking court sinks Donington homes plan

Plans for nine new homes to be built on an industrial site at Donington have sunk because councillors said parking would be too “divorced” from some of the properties.

Calderdale Homes (Eastern) Ltd wanted planning consent to demolish industrial lock-ups in Park Lane and build seven two-bed and two three-bedroom homes.

The design included a parking court behind the development, but that was criticised at South Holland District Council planning chairman’s panel.

The design was unchanged when it went to the planning committee and members rejected the application by a 13-1 vote.

Planning committee member Coun Laura Eldridge said it was a shame the application was unchanged, telling members: “It’s a waste of everyone’s time.”

Committee chairman Coun Roger Gambba-Jones said: “We have been trying to get away from these parking courts, particularly when they are so divorced from the property that owns them.”