District council’s new-look website

South Holland District Council’s website has been given a brand new look, making it even quicker and easier for users to find the information they are looking for.

The re-vamped site will be launched on November 14 and can be accessed at www. sholland.gov.uk.

The site is cloud-based and part of a collaboration between the authority, Breckland Council and East Lindsey District Council.

It is built using the latest technology to work on all appliances and is especially designed for use on mobile devices, reflecting a growing demand from residents to view the website whilst on the move.

The website operates with a search bar and 20 quick link buttons, allowing users to reach all content in one or two clicks without the need to resort to complicated drop down menus.

Coun Malcolm Chandler, South Holland District Council’s portfolio holder for transformation, said: “The new website will focus on providing improved opportunities for residents to engage with the council, reducing the reliance on paper form filling, or the need to phone or visit the council offices.

“Importantly, it is more streamlined and user-friendly than our previous version, making it easier to report things to the council and get important feedback quickly. To reassure residents who do not have internet access, our current contact facilities will continue.

“The new website is a further development of a continued process to progress our digital offering and part of our commitment to offer residents the right services, in the right time and right place.”