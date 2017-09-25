Discover south Lincolnshire through walks

It’s time to get your boots on for the return of the popular South Lincolnshire Walking Festival, until October 29.

The festival offers 56 walks celebrating the varied countryside in South Holland, North and South Kesteven and Boston.

They all take place on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and reflect the varied countryside from marshes and fenland to woods, parkland, riverbanks, towns, railway tracks and hills.

Walk vary from one-mile to 13 and everything in-between, led by organisations such as the Ramblers, Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust, Lincolnshire County Council, RSPB as well as Heritage Lincolnshire.

This year, the aim is to encourage more people to join in, as part of Lincolnshire County Council’s three-year Access Lincoln project, supported by the Department of Transport. To encourage this, there are plenty of short walks to enjoy, including circular walks that return by train, family trails, and public sculpture walks.

If you would like to take part but you haven’t picked up a brochure, just go to the festival website www.southlincswalking.com or Heritage Lincolnshire’s Facebook or Twitter pages to find out more.

Heritage Lincolnshire’s senior manager Alison Berwick said: “We are delighted once again to co-ordinate this highly successful walking festival in South Lincolnshire thanks to our partners, supporters and volunteers.

“Most of our walks this year are free but for some, we are inviting donations to support a variety of good causes. Do consider making a donation towards the cost of the festival to help us ensure that we can continue to operate this wonderful celebration of Lincolnshire landscapes.”

To make a donation you can visit www.southlincswalking.com and make a secure payment directly online, or contact Heritage Lincolnshire on 01529 461499 on how to make a donation.

The festival is organised by Heritage Lincolnshire with funding from Access Lincoln, Lincolnshire County Council, North and South Kesteven District Councils and The Ramblers Association in Lincolnshire.

WALKS LOCALLY

• Friday at Frampton Marsh.

Fridays, September 29 and October 6, 13, 20 and 27 at 2pm, 2.5 miles (2hrs), easy, contact Chris Andrews 01205 724678 during office hours. Booking only. Cost: donation to RSPB.

• Willow Tree Fen and Macmillan Way, Deeping St Nicholas.

Saturdays, September 30 and October 14, 10am, 5.5 miles (2hrs), moderate, Ray Bowden 01775 762178. Cost: donations to Wheelpower.

Also, Friday, October 27 at 6pm, 2.5 miles), easy John Oliver 07879554675.

• Spalding Public Art Trail.

Saturday, September 30, 10:30am, 1.5 miles, easy, Judy Chapman 01775 680404. Cost: Donation to Ayschoughfee Hall Museum.

• Rambling Round Rippingale.

Saturday, September 9 at 10am, 7.4 miles (3hrs), moderate, Chris Fearnley 07870619183.Free.

• Donington – the Birthplace of Matthew Flinders.

Saturday, September 30, 10am, 3.5 miles (1.5hrs), easy, Rosemary McClements 01775 841272. Free.

• Gedney Backwaters.

Sunday, October 1, 10.30am, 7 miles (4hrs), moderate, Wendy Hicks 01775725531. Free.

• Holbeach Cemetery.

Saturday, October 7, 2pm, 1 mile, easy, Jenny Worth 01406 422319. Cost: Donation to chapel refurbishment.

• From Kirton to the sea (and back!).

Friday, October 13, 10am, 8 miles (4hrs), moderate, Countryside Service 01522 552808. Free.

• Thieves, Templars and Torque, Folkingham.

Saturday, October 21, 10am, 7 miles (3hrs), moderate, Chris Fearnley 07870619183. Free.

• Wander by the Welland, Market Deeping.

Sunday, October 22, 10am, 5.5 miles (3hrs), moderate, John Beaven 07713652119. Free.

• Fleet Hargate.

Sunday, October 22 at 1.30pm, 3.5 miles (2hrs), easy, Mike Chapman 01775680404. Free.

• Wings Over the Wash, Gedney Drove End.

Saturday, October 28, 10am, 7 miles (4hrs), moderate, Pete Ashmore 07828022911. Cost: Donations to Heritage Lincolnshire

• The Long and Winding Route, Long Sutton.

Saturday, October 28, 3.30pm, 5 miles (2hrs), easy, Pete Ashmore 07828022911. Cost: Donations to Heritage Lincolnshire