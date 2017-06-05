Disco fever at first anniversary of Spalding’s Going Forward Social Group

The Spalding-based Going Forward Social Group celebrated its first birthday with a disco at Tonic Health in Westlode Street.

Nine young adults with disabilities attended alongside their parents or carers to enjoy a night of dancing, party food and a celebration cake.

Members enjoy the party atmosphere. SG250517-203TW

The group was founded by mums Alyson Commons, Rita Stacey and Samantha Harley Pesce following county council cuts in funding for after-school and holiday clubs, which meant anyone aged 18 or more was barred from attending because the cash came from children’s services.

But the group has been helped with funding from the county council as well as Wainflete Trust and Spalding Round Table, and is very grateful for their contributions.

Alyson said the group would also like to thank Karen Johnson, the community development officer at South Holland District Council, Heidi Haxeltine from Lincolnshire Community and Voluntary Service and Iggy Patel from Lincolnshire Independent Living.

She said: “Without their help and guidance our group wouldn’t have come as far as it has today.”

Tonic Health, Spalding, first anniversary of Going Forward Disabled Social Group, disco. Enjoying disco

Alyson’s husband, Kevin, ran the disco on the night using equipment funded through Lincolnshire Independent Living.

The group is open to people with disabilities from the age of 16-40.

To enquire about joining visit the Going Forward Social Group on Facebook.

• See Thursday’s Spalding Guardian for more pictures.