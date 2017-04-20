Director of children’s services in visit to Ofsted outstanding Spalding school

County council director of children’s services Debbie Barnes has visited the Ofsted outstanding St Norbert’s Catholic Primary School in Spalding.

Head teacher Joe Burns said: “She was interested to find out how it is that the school performs so well on a local and national basis.

“We were delighted that she found time in her very busy schedule to visit St Norbert’s, not least as it helps to highlight the excellent progress and outcomes being achieved by all the South Holland schools.

Mrs Barnes was greeted by Mr Burns and Mrs Jan Havemann-Bowser, chair of governors, before touring the school and speaking to pupils and staff.

Our picture shows Mrs Barnes (right) with Mr Burns and pupils Molly Hallissey, Arnas Baublys and Adria Grikstaite.