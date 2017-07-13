Dinosaurs are coming to Spalding for special event

Bones from dinosaurs which roamed the Earth millions of years ago will be on display in Spalding as part of a one-off event this month.

Ayscoughfee Hall Museum is hosting a Festival of Archaeology from Thursday, July 20 to Saturday, July 22.

Organisers have now confirmed that staff from Fossils Galore in March will be participating in the event on the Friday and Saturday.

They will be bringing real dinosaur bones to go on display, some of which were only discovered earlier this year.

The fossils are from “Indie” – an eight metre long Iguanodon, which was discovered in February – and “Stompy” – a woolly rhinoceros skull found in Cambridgeshire in 2014.

Jamie Jordan and Sarah Moore, who discovered Indie, will be on hand to speak to visitors about their historic finds.

Jamie said: “As well as bones from Indie and Stompy we will be bringing fossils from other local finds, which people can examine and handle.

“We will also be offering a free identification service, so anyone who has a fossil or any object they have unearthed can bring it along and we will shed some light on it.”

The Fossils Galore team will also be organising children’s activities and have a wide variety of information to hand out.

The Festival of Archaeology kicks off on Thursday, July 20 at 4pm with a talk by Louise Jennings, historic environment officer for Lincolnshire, focusing on the history of South Holland from the ground down through artefacts found in and around Spalding.

On Friday, All Day Play will be held between 10.30am and 4pm with everything from soft play for toddlers to replicating a Roman mosaic for older kids and adults.

On Saturday the main event takes place between 10.30am and 4pm, including a full day of information, education, stalls, talks and more about the study and practice of archaeology along with more family fun and activities.

Also taking place on Saturday, July 22 from 4.30pm, James Wright from the University of Nottingham will give a lecture on Tattershall Castle and its architectural influences.

For more information and to book places for the talk by Louise Jennings call 01775 764555 or email museum@sholland.gov.uk.

For more information about Fossils Galore visit www.fossilsgalore.com.