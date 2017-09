Diesel was stolen from numerous vehicles parked at a Deeping St James business.

The theft took place between last night (Thursday September 21) and this morning at the business in Spalding Road.

If anyone has any information or saw suspicious activity in the area, contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident no 124 of 22/09/17 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.