Died at Spalding caravan park after consuming lethal amount of alcohol

Friends put a drunken man to bed to sleep off his drink but the 39-year-old was found dead the next morning.

Eugenijus Arefjevas had 488mgs of alcohol in 100mls of blood – more than six times the legal drink-drive limit and well beyond fatal levels, an

inquest heard on Friday.

Paul Cooper, the senior coroner for South Lincolnshire, said a pathologist described Eugenijus as “a fairly healthy man”, other than having a large fatty liver linked to a history of alcohol consumption.

Mr Cooper said the pathologist concluded Eugenijus had died of “acute alcohol consumption”.

He read evidence from toxicologist Dr Paul Smith who said alcohol levels of 300mgs may be associated with fatalities and 50 per cent of individuals with a reading of 450mgs may die as a result of acute alcohol toxicity.

Mr Cooper explained: “Immediately before his death he had consumed a significant amount of alcohol, so much so that it killed him.”

The inquest heard the Lithuanian national had been drinking for most of the evening on March 28 when a friend, Marius Zymantas, and another spotted him on a bench by the river.

Mr Cooper said when they found him, Eugenijus was very drunk and could barely stand.

They took Eugenijus back to his home at the Windcatch Caravan Park, in Kellet Gate, Spalding, arriving there at about 10pm, putting him to bed and making him comfortable so he could sleep it off.

Mr Cooper said: “Obviously he didn’t sleep it off, the amount of alcohol he had in his body was lethal, it was way over the prescribed limits, and his body just could not cope.”

The following morning, his mother-in-law, Eivyra Zymntiene, went to wake him at 6am and found him unresponsive in bed and an ambulance was called.