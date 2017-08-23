Did you see man suffer head injuries in Kirton?

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man suffered serious head and facial injuries in Kirton.

The incident happened around 11pm on Saturday August 5, on London Road, near the Black Bull pub, when a 19-year-old local man was hurt.

Police believe there was a large group of people around at the time who may have seen the incident.

DC Chris Lill, from Boston CID, would like to hear from you if you have any information that could assist the enquiry. There are a number of ways you can report:

• Via our non-emergency number 101, quoting incident number 84 of 6th August

• Through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111

• In an emergency always call 999