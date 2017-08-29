Did you see A17 crash at Sutton Bridge?

Police are appealing for witnesses after a biker was seriously injured in a crash at Sutton Bridge on Friday.

The rider, a 39-year-old local man, remains in a serious condition in hospital.

Police are appealing for any witnesses who saw a green Kawasaki travelling on the A17 towards Kings Lynn around 10.50am on Friday morning (August 25), particularly if they have dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 128 of 25th August.

