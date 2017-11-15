Did Crusaders set sail for Holy Lands from Fleet?

The Spalding Gentlemen’s Society’s Lecture Programme continues this Friday with ‘The History of Fleet’.

Joan Woolard, a local historian of 25 years’ experience, will be sharing her knowledge of this ‘sleepy little village on the A17’.

Joan, a long standing resident of Fleet, will entertain us with history of the old port. Did Crusaders set sail for the Holy Lands from here? What is the Roman and Viking history of the village? Did King John stop over on the way to Swineshead Abbey after losing his treasure?

Joan’s lecture is based on 20 years’ research of local history. It is sure to be an intriguing evening by a local ‘celebrity’.

Joan shared honours with the likes of John Major, Jacob Rees-Mogg, Nicholas Parsons and Mary Berry when she was presented with the 2014 Oldie Magazine Award for ‘Oldie Heckler of the Year’ after her campaign against Barclays Bank’s pay policies.

On Friday, December 1, Beth Cortese will be speaking on ‘Women’s Wit of Restoration Theatre: 1600 – 1720’. Beth is Associate Lecturer of the Department of English Literature and Creative Writing at Lancaster University.

She will provide a tour of witty women on the post-Restoration stage, including Nell Gwyn, actress and mistress of King Charles II; the spy and female dramatist Aphra Behn; she-philosophers and gamesters in Susanna Centlivre’s plays, along with the sharp-tongued, cross-dressing and sword-wielding heroines of the comic stage.

The SGS Lectures are held at the Spalding Grammar School in Priory Road and start at 7.30 pm. They are open to all and the entrance fee is just £2.50.

Another important date for the diary is Saturday, December 9. SGS are delighted to announce a concert by Cantiones Renovatae to be performed at Spalding Methodist Church in Broad Street.

Sixteenth Century Lincolnshire was strongly involved in English music, contributing to the national music scene. The concert will feature music by Taverner, Fayrfax, Byrd, Farnaby, Holborne and others.

The concert will start at 7.30 pm. Tickets are £5 and are available from the South Holland Centre Box Office Tel: 01775 764777; www.southhollandcentre.co.uk

Spalding Gentlemen’s Society is a registered charity and an accredited museum. For more information about it and other forthcoming lectures and events, visit sgsoc.org or find them on Facebook.