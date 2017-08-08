Developer wins appeal to build 100 new homes in Crowland

The head of a leading Crowland businesses fears an uncertain future if a new development in the town goes ahead.

Peter Issitt, managing director of Crowland Cranes, claimed a decision to allow 100 homes to be built on more than eight acres of land off Harvester Way could put his firm in “jeopardy”.

Peter Issitt, managing director of Crowland Cranes. Photo by Tim Wilson. SG200216-181TW.

Hertfordshire firm Wheatley Homes won its appeal against South Holland District Council’s decision last September to turn down provisional plans for the homes after a planning inspector found it to be “acceptable in principle”.

Speaking after the appeal decision on Thursday, Mr Issitt said: “I don’t agree with it but whatever (Wheatley Homes) wish to do, they can do.

“I’m exhausted after trying to get over the point that local planning is putting in jeopardy a perfectly good business.

“Despite having an industry to run, I’ve thrown various amounts of time and money at clearly demonstrating that Crowland Cranes has no impact on existing homes (in Harvester Way).

“But we’ll definitely have an impact on any future homes with us moving a lot of big equipment around, resulting in rumbling noises through the new houses.”

In its decision allowing Wheatley Homes’ appeal, the Planning Inspectorate said: “Crowland is a reasonable accessible (town), with a good range of services and facilities.

“The appeal site is next to an established residential area and would bring a range of social, economic and environmental benefits in terms of affordable housing, construction jobs and areas of informal open space for leisure.

“There would be no significant adverse impact on the living conditions of future and neighbouring occupiers or existing commercial operations with regard to noise and disturbance.

“Furthermore, the proposal would create benefits in terms of construction jobs and the provision of affordable housing to meet an identified local need.

“Taking this into account, the principle of residential development at this location is acceptable.”

South Holland District Council originally turned down Wheatley Homes’ application to build 100 homes on land off Harvester Way in September 2016.

Planning committee members believed that the new homes would result in the loss of open countryside which acts as a “buffer” between existing homes and businesses such as Crowland Cranes.

Responding to the appeal decision, Crowland district councillor Jim Astill said: “I’m disappointed with the outcome of the appeal and whilst this is only an outline application, it brings the possibility of any development in this area of Crowland a step closer.

“The existing South East Lincolnshire Local Plan has this area highlighted for employment, but in the emerging Local Plan it’s not included at all.

“Putting houses near to industry is in my mind crazy and it’s just a shame the Panning Inspectorate don’t see it that way.”

In its original plans, Wheatley Homes said: “Observing the desire to create a place with its own identity, the proposed development is shaped around Harvester Way.

“The layout of the development proposals has been carefully considered to ensure the safety, or perceived safety, of those living or visiting the development.

“In terms of transportation and highways, there are no reasons why the proposed development should not be fully supported.”

