Developer will pay for Holbeach play equipment

Holbeach children are set to benefit from a cash injection to improve play equipment in the town.

The planning committee heard on Wednesday that when permission was granted for Oxford Gardens in 2006, a Section 106 condition stated that a children’s playground should be built as part of the development.

Builder Sovereign Homes provided a grassed area and plated some trees, but failed to install the required play equipment.

Developer Haycroft Homes subsequently bought the site to use as a compound for their site at Belle Vue Close, formerly Lefley’s Garage.

Councillors agreed that Haycroft Homes should be allowed to pay £13,685.76 towards play equipment at an existing unspecified local play area, in lieu of providing the play area agreed with the original developer.