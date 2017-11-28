Determination honesty and respect at Spalding Academy footy contest

Eight teams from small primary schools in the area gathered at Spalding Academy for afootball competition.

Oraganised by School Sports co-ordinator Rupert Gibson, of Agilitas Sports, teams played in two pools in the morning which determined their position for play-offs in the afternoon.

All teams had five games and, despite the windy conditions, the standard of play was excellent.

Rupert said: “We were especially pleased to see respect, honesty and determination from all players. Thank you to Spalding Academy for hosting the event and providing sports leaders. The Year 9 boys from the Academy did a superb job refereeing all the matches.

Results: 1st Deeping St James, 2nd Ayscoughfee, 3rd Gedney Hill, 4th Tydd St Mary, 5th Edenham, 6th Bourne Elsea Park A, 7th Bourne Elsea Park B, 8th Shepeau Stow.

Deeping St James now qualify for the county finals on January 27.

• More pictures in Thursday’s Spalding Guardian.