Delphi to hold fun dog show at Whaplode Drove

A young woman who suffered two heartbreaking losses has organised a fun dog show to raise cash for canine cancer research in the hope it helps people too.

Delphi McWilliam lost her dearly loved grandfather, Clem Curtis (76), lead singer with 60s band The Foundations, from cancer in March and a week later her beloved Labradoodle, Penny, succumbed to the illness.

In February, through our pages, Delphi appealed for cash to help Penny have chemotherapy to boost her quality of life. Sadly, Penny passed away in April but Delphi donated £700 from her Pennies for Penny appeal to the Animal Health Trust (AHT).

Delphi is now a fundraiser for AHT and her first big event is a dog show to be staged at The Elizabethan Centre, in Parsons Lane, Whaplode Drove, starting at midday on December 3.

Delphi (19), from Whaplode St Catherine, said: “Canine research also helps human medicine move forward so, having lost my grandad to cancer this year too, that was really good to hear.

“I really miss my Penny and my grandad a lot so I’m happy this is helping others in their circumstances.”

Sponsored by Rooke’s of Spalding, the show has 10 classes as well as the Penny’s Best Friend Award, to celebrate the owner and dog who have the same kind of special bond that Delphi had with Penny.

Delphi’s family have an eight-year-old Irish Wolfhound, Harley, who has just had a cancerous lump removed, and an Italian Spinone, Monty, aged seven months.

Delphi said: “I think in a year or two I’d like my own puppy again but it’s still a bit soon as I miss Penny every day.”

• Dog show details are on Facebook by searching for Delphi McWilliam.

