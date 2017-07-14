Delays possible for motorists on major roads this Sunday - warns National Grid

Drivers heading from Sutton Bridge towards Norfolk this Sunday (July 23) are being reminded they may face delays due to a heavy load.

National Grid is transporting a new transformer, used to regulate electricity voltage, from Sutton Bridge Port to Walpole from the A17 along the A1101 and the A47. The transformer will then travel via Walton Highway through West Walton to its final destination at Walpole Substation.

The load, which weighs 177 tonnes, will be carried on a specially designed trailer which is 60 metres long and over five metres wide, and will set off from Sutton Bridge Port at 8.30am.

It is expected to be delivered to Walpole Substation by early afternoon.

The trailer is being supported by specialist haulage company Allelys Heavy Haulage Ltd.

National Grid warns there may be some delays to motorists and pedestrians during this time and road users are asked to take care when travelling along affected roads.

It said the work is being carried out to replace ageing equipment at the Walpole substation to help secure safe and reliable electricity supplies for the future.

Edward Gomersall, Project Engineer at National Grid, said: “Moving a piece of equipment this size, while keeping traffic flowing on local roads is a major logistical exercise and we have been working closely with the local authorities, the police, and our specialist partners to make sure everything goes as smoothly as possible. We appreciate the community’s cooperation during this exercise.”

The move has been timed to cause least disruption to motorists. For more information on the move, contact the National Grid community relations team on 0800 093 4312 between 9am and 5pm Monday–Friday or email walpole@communitycomms.co.uk.