Del completes cycling challenge for Macmillan

Graphic designer Del Cruft has completed a coast-to-coast cycling challenge and raised £2,500 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Del also took on the challenge as Macmillan is a charity close to his heart and as a thank you to Helen Webster, of Spalding WeightWatchers, where he shed six stones.

Del lost his dad, Eric, to bowel cancer in 2001. His brother Lee had the same disease but is now cancer free. Helen’s life is also touched by cancer as she supports her mum through treatment.

The dad of two, from Haconby, used to get out of breath climbing the stairs but has now cycled 140 miles coast to coast across the UK in three days.

You can still sponsor Del on his JustGiving page by visiting www.justgiving.com/fundraising/delcruft