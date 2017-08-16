Search

Defibrillator and dementia night in Gedney Dyke

Gedney Dyke Village Hall. Photo (Tim Wilson): SG311012-228TW. www.spaldingtoday.co.uk/buyaphoto
People in Gedney, Gedney Drove End and Gedney Dyke can find out more about dementia and how to save lives at an event next month.

Gedney Parish Council is hosting a presentation on defibrillators and dementia awareness at Gedney Dyke Village Hall on Thursday, September 21, at 7pm.

Graeme Capps, a retained firefighter and LIVES First Responder from Holbeach, will give a short talk about the use of defibrillators, followed by a presentation about dementia by Karen Johnson, community development officer for South Holland District Council.

Coun Ian Field, chairman of Gedney Parish Council, said: “Defibrillators have been installed at all of our village halls by kind permission of all three hall committees.

“So we have come up with the idea of having a defibrillator familiarisation evening and, on the back of that, a training event on dementia as well.”

For more details and to book a place, call parish clerk Jane Ripley on 01945 700268.

