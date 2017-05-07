Deepings swimmers look for Bags of Help

Deepings Swimming Club is back on the fundraising trail to help its backstroke stars win medals at regional and national level.

The club has entered for the Tesco Bags of Help initiative which could secure up to £4,000 for six start devices, worth £500 each, for its swimming pool in Deeping St James.

Head coach Lynn Chapman said: “These devices are now used in most major competitions and they will give our backstroke swimmers excellent experience ahead of their big races.

“We hope that people in the South Holland, Deepings and Bourne areas will choose our project to be funded through the Bags of Help initiative when they shop at Tesco next time.”

Shoppers at Tesco stores in Spalding, Holbeach, Bourne and Market Deeping can vote for one of three shortlisted projects by putting the blue token in the box of their choice, with each project taking away a grant of either £1,000, £2,000 or £4,000.

Deepings Swimming Club raised £12,000 to fund a new electronic timing board after a sponsored cross-channel swim last month.

It now hopes shoppers will cast their votes from Sunday until the end of June to help its young swimmers with cash for the backstroke start devices.