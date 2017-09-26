Deepings Shopping Centre goes quiet for Autism Hour

It will all be going quiet for an hour at Deeping Shopping Centre on Monday as it supports The National Autistic Society’s Autism Hour.

At noon, the centre will take 60 minutes to provide shoppers with autism a break from the overload of ‘too much information’.

As part of the National Autistic Society’s Too Much Information campaign, the centre will turn down music and other noise and dim the lights in a bid to show support to the millions of shoppers who suffer from autism or have a family member who has autism and perhaps finds the busy shopping environment too much.

Centre owner NewRiver will be taking this opportunity to share information with employees and stores regarding Autism Awareness.

Centre manager Dave King said: “We have 30 stores who will be turning off their music and dimming their lights to show our support to any shoppers who struggle with the hustle, bustle and noise that a busy shopping centre can generate to ensure that we give them an all-round easier shopping experience”

To find out more about Autism Hour, visit www.facebook.com/DeepingShoppingCentre