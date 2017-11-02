Deepings Rotarians Brushing up for community

Rotarians in the Deepings area took up the challenge when the call came for help to decorate one of the rooms at their local community centre.

The much used Lionel Beck Room at the Deepings Community Centre was in need of a facelift and, as Lionel Beck was one of the founding members of the Rotary Club of the Deepings, club members were only too willing to lend a hand.

Seven Rotarians, ably assisted by Liz Noble, one of the centre’s volunteer board of directors, went to work to completely redecorate the room.

That work is now finished and the room has been given a new, brighter look. The centre has also had new blinds fitted and will shortly be installing new flooring to complete the room’s total makeover.

• Pictured are are Rotarians Jenny Spratt, Justin Gray, John Lavery, David Ketteringham and Carl Midgley. Inset: Sue Titman and Geoff Fowler.