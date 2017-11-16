Deepings Raft Race made £8,262 for good causes

Have your say

This year’s Deepings Raft Race raised more than £8,000, donated to local good causes.

The main recipients were The Evergreen Care Trust and the Deepings Youth Group, who each received £3,331, plus £150 from Howdens of Bourne.

Smaller amounts were given to various community groups, some of which provided assistance on race day.

These included: £500 to Roads of Remembrance; £500 to Parkinsons UK and £200 to the Peterborough 115 Sqn Air Training Corps.

A presentation was held at Baston Church of England Primary School to celebrate their £100 for winning the banner competition.

Next year’s race will be on Sunday, August 5, with the theme Heroes and Villians.

• Pictured are Raft Race committee members and cheque recipients. Seated centre are: seated centre are Liam Hollis (Roads of Remebrance), Dave Ellis (115 Sqn ATC), Rosie Maclennan (Evergreen Trust), Kate Jacobs and Alex Bullivant (Deeping Youth Group) and Raft Race chairman Kevin Barber. (SG061117-103TW)