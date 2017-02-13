Deepings mini rugby coach becomes Mr Bump for London Marathon

A coach with the Market Deeping Dragons mini rugby team will once again pound London’s streets as one of the Mr Men.

Gareth Williams (44) aims to raise £3,000 for Children with Cancer UK, a charity dear to his heart for the last 15 years after a close friend’s son was diagnosed with the disease.

Thankfully the lad received treatment, and was “absolutely fine”, but Gareth remains determined to raise cash so more children can be just as fortunate.

In his 2003 London outing, Gareth donned a Mr Tickle costume while this time around he will be inside a bright blue, Neoprene Mr Bump.

Gareth said: “The costume weighs approximately 7kgs and is not very aerodynamic. It’s just a cumbersome outfit.”

But he’s happy to wear the costume because he believes it will draw people’s attention to his favourite cause.

The father-of-two describes Children with Cancer as a great charity.

“Almost 4,000 children and young people are diagnosed with cancer every year in the UK,” said Gareth. “That’s ten every day.”

He says childhood cancers are different from those affecting adults and the charity’s work is vital as it supports families battling through cancer with their child and funds research.

Gareth said: “Thanks to investment in research and treatment, survival has increased but there is still a great deal of research needed into childhood cancer.”

Gareth, from West Deeping, works as a welfare officer. He’s married to Tracy and they have a son, George (8) and Evie (10).

Gareth is in his fourth season as a mini rugby coach.

• To donate visit www.virginmoneygiving.com/garethwilliamsmarathonchallenge