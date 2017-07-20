DEEPING ST NICHOLAS: Warning to drivers of road rage in Tongue End

ROAD RAGE: Counter Drain Drove, Tongue End, where a villager clashed with a van driver. Photo: SG180717-116TW.

Nick Garner relived his “harrowing experience” in Counter Drain Drove where a van driver tried to overtake him at high speed and before taking his car keys out of the ignition.

I was thinking ‘you’re not going to overtake me – just think how fast the van will be going when it passes my house’ Nick Garner, of Tongue End

The incident last Tuesday was described to Deeping St Nicholas Parish Council members during a meeting on Monday when Nick confirmed that he had spoken to the police.

Nick said: “While driving home from Bourne at about 4.10pm last Tuesday, I noticed a large white van approaching from behind me at, in my opinion, quite a speed.

“I passed Norton Cottages, Tongue End at about 55mph and the van had almost caught up with me.

“So I increased my speed to 60mph, when I noticed that the van was indicating to overtake me.

“Bearing in mind that I was already travelling at the legal limit, on a road I know to be not suitable for overtaking at such a speed, I pulled over to the centre of the road.

“This clearly upset the van driver who pulled to within two feet of the back of my car and weaved around, both to my left and right, looking for a way to overtake on either side.

“When I pulled over, I was thinking ‘you’re not going to overtake me – just think how fast the van will be going when it passes my house’.

“But the van driver was flashing its lights and blowing its horn, trying to get me to pull over.”

Nick eventually arrived home and took down the van’s registration number when a confrontation with the driver happened.

“The van driver stopped, got out, came to my driver’s door, reached through the open window and removed the keys from the ignition for my car,” Nick said.

“Fortunately for him, when I asked for them back he gave them to me and I duly informed him that I would be reporting the incident to the police, which I did as soon as I could get to a phone.

“Another Tongue End resident witnessed the whole event, while another claimed that they experienced a similar event with the same vehicle in Baston about two months ago.

“We can do without vehicles travelling at such speeds and being driven so erratically through our village.”

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “The altercation was dealt with by both parties being given words of advice.

• Meanwhile, two new speed indicator signs are on their way to Deeping St Nicholas funded by parish and district councillors.

The signs are a response to continued complaints about drivers ignoring speed limits through the village which range from 30mph to 60mph.

Coun William Rodwell said: “More people ring us about speeding traffic than anything else and we would like a 30mph limit brought in right through Deeping St Nicholas.”